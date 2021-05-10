Trisha Dawn (Ammons) Bryant, 34, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence in Topeka, KS.
Trisha was born to William Ammons and Donna (Hite) Stout on April 20, 1987 in Wichita, KS.
Trisha graduated from Erie High School in 2005.
She was united in marriage to Mathew Bryant in August of 2018 in Bartlesville, OK.
Trisha loved arts and crafts of all kinds, but most of all crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, parents, and five brothers.
Trisha is preceded in death by her grandparents and one brother.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Louis, MO, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Saturday May 15, 2021 from 10 – 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
Celebration of Life memorial service will follow at 11 am at the funeral home.
