Larry D. Richwine, 82, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Thursday, April 7, 2022. Memorial service 2 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Lee and Mildred Bell Richwine; brother, Gary Richwine. Survived by his wife, Marilyn Mae Richwine. of Wichita; son, Jeff (Susie) Richwine of Rose Hill; daughters, Teri (Tom) Troilo of Wichita, Lisa (Gary) Arnold of Derby; grandchildren, Jon (Michelle), Tiffany (Johnnie), Melissa (Bobby), Anthony (Lianna), Braden, Ava, Ella; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Diane) Richwine.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Larry Richwine. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
