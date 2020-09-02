Missena Janae Bolt, 33, of Chanute, passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 31, 2020. Missena was born on June 29, 1987 the daughter of Steven M. Bolt and Carol Gericke.
Missena was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 2006. Missena loved to go camping, write poetry, photography and music. She was a free spirit that enjoyed being with her friends, but most importantly being with her children. According to them, she was always there to pick them up when they were feeling down, and the best mom and dad all in one.
Missena is survived by:
Sons: Jeremiah Martinez and Tanner L. Bolt, both of Chanute, KS; Parents: Carol Gericke of Chanute, KS, Steve Bolt of Jay, OK; Sister: Krysta L. Bolt and husband, Cameron, of Chanute, KS; Maternal Grandparents: Bill and Erma McCann of Elsmore, KS, Paternal Grandparent: Jack Leech of Chanute, KS.
Missena was preceded in death by her grandmother Donna Leech and Aunt Lucille Beeler.
Cremation will take place with a memorial service held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to either The American Diabetes Association or the Autism Hope for Families and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
