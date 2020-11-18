Marie Edith Hawkins, 59, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. Marie was born on October 19, 1961 in Eagle River, WI the daughter of Don Morse and Ruth (Stafen) Sueck.
Marie was employed by the City of Chanute, and was the Supervisor for the Utility Office in previous years. Marie was a member of the Church of Christ and also the American Legion Auxiliary and the Legion Riders.
On August 10, 1991 Marie married David Hawkins and he survives at their home.
Other survivors include:
Granddaughter Heaven Schoonover; Grandson David Semey; Great-Grandsons: Jayce Semey and Payden James Schoonover; Siblings:
Ted Sueck of Wisconsin, April Stine of Wisconsin.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Trish Semey.
Cremation has been requested, with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to: Marie Hawkins Great Grandchildren’s Education Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
