Duane G. McFarland, 72, of Thayer, Kansas passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Kansas.
Duane was born October 14, 1949, in Chanute, the son of Harry and Charlotte (Graham) McFarland.
He grew up in Thayer and graduated from Thayer High School in 1968.
On June 6, 1981, in Thayer, he was united in marriage to Brenda L. Laver. She survives of the home.
Duane enjoyed teaching a Sunday School class until his health started to fail.
He loved to sing and play his guitar and had been a worship leader for many years at Thayer Christian Church where he was a member.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda, of the home, a daughter, Amy (Jake) Harmon of Thayer; a sister Lois (John) Davis of Thayer; a brother Steve McFarland of Wichita; and a nephew, John M. (April) Davis of Flint, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents. brother Jerry McFarland and a niece Patricia Davis.
Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
