John L. Blair passed away Sunday Oct. 10, 2021. He had been in failing health.
John was born to William E. (Bill) Blair and Ruby A. (Hall) Blair in Parsons Oct. 11, 1948. He was raised on a farm in rural Neosho County.
He attended Galesburg Grade School and graduated from Parsons High school. He graduated from Pittsburg State University.
John was the Executive Vice President of Blair Trailers Inc. until its closing, then he worked for Popup Industries in Chanute as a sales manager.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Jean Gregg, his dear friend Evelina Wright of Erie and his daughters, Laura Hoppas (Wade) of Erie and Shannon Allen (Alex) of Tyler Texas, 5 grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
His body has been cremated. A service for the family and friends will be held Nov. 13 at Blair Trailers, 11107 Hwy 47 Erie, at 11 sm followed by lunch at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church hall, 519 N. Main Erie.
