R. Jolene Kinder, 73, of Stark, passed away at 4:04 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Labette Health in Parsons.
She was born on January 24, 1948, at Parsons to Ora and Enola (Peacock) Hodgden. She grew up at Parsons and Kimball and attended Parsons and Stark schools. Jolene later obtained her general equivalency diploma and attended Neosho County Community College in Chanute.
Jolene and John Kinder were married on February 26, 1970, at Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1999.
She traveled and lived in various places with her husband while he worked as a lineman. They later moved to Stark. She worked at the National Garment Co. in Chanute and at Southeast Kansas Independent Living Center. Jolene was currently working as an in-home caregiver for Community Care Connections.
Jolene enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, being outside, playing board games, Yatzee, playing bingo, and going to flea markets. Most of all she cherished her children and grandchildren and making memories with them.
She is survived by her sons, Ben Kinder of Chanute, Ty Kinder and his wife, Jennifer, of Valley Center, Jared Kinder of St. Paul, Dustin Kinder of Erie, and Kaleb Kinder of Stark; her daughters, Heather Kinder of Stark, Sally Conner and her husband, Jimmy, of Harrison, AR, and Brandy Cochran of Yates Center; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brother, L.D. Hodgden and his wife, Glenda, of Stark; her sister, Orlene Fisher of Lutsen, MN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Ball officiating. Burial will take place in the Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir at a later date. Friends my come to the funeral home to sign the register on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas School For The Deaf and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
