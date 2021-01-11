Diann Faye Taylor, 53 of Sterling, IL passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the CGH Medical Center Sterling, IL Diann was born on May 22, 1967 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Donald L and Shirley G. (White) Huffman.
On June 8, 1987 Diann married Michael D. Taylor. Michael survives at their home. Diann worked as an Engineering Assistant at Nuclear Power Plants based in Maryland and Nebraska throughout the years. Our precious beautiful Diann was a supportive wife and best friend to husband Michael for 34 years. She dearly loved her family, and was a beloved sister and aunt.
Her contagious smile and wonderful laugh will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
Diann is survived by her husband, Michael; sisters Donna Allen and husband, Randy, of Cheney, KS, Denise Wiley of Ohio; nrother Troy Huffman and wife, Anna, of Chanute, KS; nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at High Prairie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.