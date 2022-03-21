Georgia Ann Shively of Republic, Missouri, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born in Parsons, Kansas on October 26, 1925, to O.J. and Crystie (Singleton) Klenklen. Georgia was the oldest of nine children in the home.
Georgia received her education in the St. Paul school system, graduating in 1943. On June 17, 1946, she married Don Shively, and they shared 49 wonderful years together, until his passing in 1995. Georgia and Don were blessed with five daughters, Karen, Donna, Nancy, Mary Beth and Susan. Georgia was an excellent Mom, participating in all the activities that the girls were in. She was even the Cook Leader in their 4-H Club. Georgia was a member of various Catholic churches, serving in the Altar Society and she helped cook meals for funerals being held at the church. Georgia loved to dance, play pitch, garden, cook, make craft dolls, and raise animals, amongst them were chickens and cows. She was known for her ability to fatten up a cow, and grow peanuts, and for being a very classy lady who liked everything in its place. You could wear a white glove in her home and come out spotless. She was an impeccable housekeeper, even after her eyesight started to fail.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Don, all eight of her siblings and a granddaughter, Amber Clover.
Georgia is survived by her daughters, Karen Goodwin and husband, Ron, Donna McDonald and husband, Robert, Nancy Peter and husband, Dean, Mary Beth Jackson and husband, Roy and Susan Henricks; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23 from 10-11 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Billings, MO with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will take place at a later date, in Mt. Mariah Cemetery in Kansas City.
Arrangements in charge of Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, MO
