Mike Paulie, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Labette Health in Parsons, KS. Mike was born on December 9, 1944 to John A. and Catherine D. (Wolken) Paulie.
Mike spent his first 18 years living with his family on a farm north of St. Paul, KS. He attended St. Paul schools where he played football, basketball and sang in the choir. After high school, Mike went to Wichita to find employment. A few years later, he joined the US Marine Corps. Except for a tour in Vietnam, he spent his 4-year Marine career in San Diego. It was there he met his first wife, Mary, and adopted her daughter Lisa.
Being an entrepreneur, he started a roofing company. Later he married Aggie Shively. They moved from California to the family farm in Chanute in 1995. Mike was loved as the best son, husband, dad, and brother. Mike worked above the call of duty for 20 years as a much-loved janitor for the Galesburg Middle School
Mike is survived by:
Daughter: Lisa Sonneberg of East Grand Folks, MN; Stepchildren: Bonnie Brewer (Alan) of Denver, CO, Bill Shively (Glenda) of Wichita,
Dana Wappelhorst (Ken) of Wichita; Siblings: Mary Catherine Casida of Overland Park, KS, Sister Catherine Threese Paulie of Jetmore, KS,
Teresa Strecker (Vern) of Independence, KS, Sharon Higney (Bob) of Bluffton, SC; Numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Mary and Aggie, brothers Albert and Larry, stepsons Jeff and Kent.
Mass of Christian burial rites will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, Rosary will be held at 10 am prior to the service. Due to the COVID restriction web casting can be viewed through the church’s Facebook and or youtube. Memorials are suggested to the Galesburg Middle School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www. countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
