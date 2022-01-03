Garry Wallace Pennington, 66, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Garry was born on May 13, 1955 in Iola, Kansas, the son of William Wallace and Bonnie Lou (Prather) Pennington.
Garry’s family moved around while he was growing up, but in 1973 Garry graduated from Chanute High School. Upon graduation from high school Garry attended Neosho County Community College and Kansas State University. Garry worked at Ash Grove Cement Company for 27 years, until his health would not allow. When Garry wasn’t busy working, he loved spending time with his English Setter birddogs, being outdoors hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On August 20, 1978, Garry married Mary Grapengater in Newton, Kansas, they were married for 43 years until his passing. Garry was also a member of First United Methodist Church and will always be remembered for being a very ornery person.
Garry is survived by:
His wife: Mary Pennington of Chanute; Three sons: William Jared Pennington of Kansas City, KS, Richard Aaron Pennington and his wife, Chelsey, of Gulfport, MS, Matthew Daren Pennington and his wife, Jennifer, of Chanute; Sister: Sandra Alfrey and her husband, Randy, of Topeka; Brother:
Larry Pennington and his wife, Jolene, of Centerville; Five Grandchildren.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to the First United Methodist Church Youth Ministries and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
