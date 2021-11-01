Jean “Jeannie” (Roseberry) Robbins, 91, a resident of Chanute, KS, passed away October 29, 2021 at her home.
Jean was born, July 9, 1930 in Holly, Colorado, to Lee and Maudie (Smith) Roseberry.
On February 16, 1946 she was united in marriage to Delmer Dean Harman, in Las Animas, Colorado. To this union two children were born, Steve and Pam.
They were later divorced.
On December 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Lester Robbins and were longtime residents of Fredonia. They owned and operated the Robbins Insurance and Real Estate Agency for many years; retiring in 1982. They were married for 40 years until his death, December 15, 1997. Jean then moved to Chanute to be near family.
Survivors include a son, Steve Harman and wife, Patty, of Chanute; a daughter, Pam McCarthy and husband, Joe, of Grand Lake, Oklahoma; sister Novella Anderson of Chanute; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;, 4 great-great-grandchildren; 8 nieces and 6 nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester, three brothers: Darrel Roseberry, Art Roseberry, and Dave Roseberry, one sister Evon Delaney, and a special friend, Charles Nutt.
Cremation has been requested. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family will host a free dance in Altoona in memory of Jeannie at a later date.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
