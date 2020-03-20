Wilda Pauline (Fine) Osburn, 90, of Chanute, Kansas passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. A private family graveside service will be conducted at the Peru, Kansas Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25 and officiated by the Rev. Cinda Osburn. There will be no public visitation.
Wilda was born on February 8, 1930, at Hartshorne, Oklahoma the daughter of Henry Salem and Emma Ursula (Moore) Fine. On January 6, 1951, Wilda married James Russell Osburn at Fort Smith, Arkansas and made their home in Peru, Kansas for most of their married life. Wilda and Russell eventually moved to Chanute to be near members of their family.
Wilda owned and operated Wilda’s Cafe in Peru for many years, worked for the City of Peru, served as treasurer for the Peru Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of the Sedan, Kansas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, crochet, embroidery, needlepoint, and cooking. Her baked pies were famously known by those who frequented Wilda’s Cafe! She was a talented singer and musician and was the star attraction for the Osburn Family Country and Western band that performed locally for many years in Peru and the surrounding communities! Her favorite country music artist was Ray Price.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Osburn, her son, James Larry Osburn, her parents, Henry and Emma Fine, brothers, Bill and Earl Fine, and sisters, Ava Huckstep, Velda Ledbetter, and Barbara Wright.
Survivors include a son Mike and his wife, Cinda, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, a daughter Sharon Traylor of Chanute Kansas, a son Terry of Emporia, Kansas; and Wilda’s sister Mary Terry of Bixby, Oklahoma. Wilda is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Wilda’s love for her family was ever-present with a gentle heart, and she was a woman of tremendous inner strength. No matter what came her way she would not be deterred from hope and faith, and she always encouraged her family with the comforting words “It will be okay” … so take heart family and friends indeed it will be okay!
To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.pottsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.