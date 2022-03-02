Wayman J Epp, 83, of Chanute, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Medical Regional Center in Chanute.
He was born to John and Susie (Taylor) Epp on September 15, 1938 in Shattuck, Oklahoma.
Wayman graduated high school with the class of 1957 in Perryton, Texas, and furthered his education at Harding University.
He was united in marriage to Linda Collins, the mother of his children.
Wayman was a farmer and farmed his own ground for many many years. After retiring from the fields, he went to work for Cleaver Farm and Home.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Chanute.
Wayman was a jack of all trades, working on, and fixing everything in sight.
He is survived by his five children; Jaime (Ed) Lacen of Chanute, Trish (Dale) Street, of Austin TX, Johnny (Lisa) Epp of Fairfield, TX, David Epp of Amarillo TX, and Jackie (Mike) Aguilar, of Stillwater, Oklahoma. His 12 grandchildren; Emily, Kimberly, DJ, Nicole, Jimmi, Kristen, Jeran, Conner, Justin, Maggie, Max, and Madelyn, and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Gerald Epp, and Lloyd Irvin, two sisters; Coleen Qualls, and Joan Blubaugh, one granddaughter, Amber Davis, and one great grandson, Estabon Ponce.
Visitation will be held Friday March 4, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at the Church of Christ in Chanute, with Celebration of Life Funeral Service to follow immediately. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorials are suggested to The Church of Christ and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
