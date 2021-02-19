Michael Eugene Yoho, 66, of Savonburg, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home.
Obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie.
Michael Eugene Yoho, 66, of Savonburg, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home.
Obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.