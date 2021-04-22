Etta Mae (Ramsey) Gamble, 87, of Wichita, passed away on April 21, 2021 at Regent Park Assisted Living. She was born on December 18, 1933 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. During her childhood, her family moved frequently before settling in Chanute, Kansas in 1946. Etta graduated from Chanute High School in 1952. After junior college, she taught 2nd grade at Lincoln Elementary school in Chanute for four years until she married the love of her life on August 24, 1958 and moved to Wichita.
Etta was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Beatrice Ramsey; and her sister, Nancy Greve.
Etta is survived by her husband of 62 years, Glen; daughter, Beth Gamble of Andover KS; son, Jeffrey (Rikk) Gamble of Carrollton, TX; and brother, Ed (Ernestine) Ramsey of Centralia, MO.
A celebration of life service will be held at Countryside Christian Church on Saturday, April 24 at 11 am. Internment at Memorial Cemetery in Chanute will be on Monday, April 26 at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com<http://www.dlwichita.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.