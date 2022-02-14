Ricky R. Rea, 63, of Topeka, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. Ricky was born February 22, 1958 in Topeka the son of Johnny and Diana (Freed) Rea. He grew up in North Topeka, graduating from Seaman High School in 1976. He married Colleen White, they later divorced. He married Sandra Cott Covington Smith September 10, 2011.
Ricky worked as a meat manager at the Topeka Dillon’s for 20 years and then the G&W Grocery in Chanute for over 10 years. He had previously worked in Topeka at Herman’s. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge #806 in Chanute. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. When younger, he enjoyed running. He was an avid sports fan, watching the KC Chiefs, and more importantly, KSU sports.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Rea, of Topeka; his mother, Diana Martin of Topeka; two sons, Matt Smith of Topeka and Phillip Smith of Topeka; two daughters, Ricole Meinhardt of Kansas City and Liz (Bobby) Rea-Reyes of Arvada, CO; two brothers, Johnny (Lori) Rea II of Topeka and C.J. Martin of Topeka; three sisters, Stacy (Vince) Berry, Jennifer (Scott) Sharples and Ty (Jerry) Overstreet, all of Topeka; and four grandchildren, Kyler, Jakson, Jagger and Preslie.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 pm at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday from noon – 8 pm with visitation from 6 – 8 pm at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chanute Elks Lodge #806 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
