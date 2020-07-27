Carolyn J. (Bockover)Montgomery, 80, formerly of Parsons, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute. Carolyn was born December 30, 1939 in Independence, KS to Cary and Emma (Caldwell) Bockover.
Carolyn enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends. She worked several years in the cabinet building industry.
Survivors include:
Five Children: L. Sue Weitzel (Richard) of Chanute, KS, Debra Wiles (Gary) of Chanute, KS, Tim Cox (Liz) of Iola, KS, Brenda Cox of Parsons, KS, Leona Abbott (Dennis) of Neodesha, KS; Five Siblings: Vernon “Sonny” Bockover (Barbara) of Topeka, KS, Charles Bockover (Paulie) of Chanute, KS, Richard Bockover (Terri) of Independence, KS, Rick Bockover (Donna) of KC, MO, Jim Bockover (Ronnie) of Chanute, KS; 13 Grandchildren, and 25 Great-Grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Kenneth and Cary “Bub” Bockover, a sister Linda Odell and companion Reno Beach.
Cremation has been requested. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at 1 pm at the Parsons VFW located at 105 Main St., Parsons, KS. Memorials have been suggested to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses, and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
