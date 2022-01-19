Larry Dean Legitt, 78, of Chanute died January 15, 2022, at his home from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Larry was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Buckley, Washington, to Lester Franklin and Minnie Irene (Marks) Legitt. He lived in Kansas, Arkansas Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington most of his life and worked in construction, putting on siding, painting, detailing cars, and many other various jobs. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.
He enjoyed selling and trading items, joking around, westerns, casinos, and having friends and family over for fried chicken and potato salad. He was well liked by many and loved very much by this family.
He is survived by his companion Helen Williams of the home, Larry and Melissa Legitt, Fort Worth, Texas; John and Elaine Legitt of Chanute; and three Grandchildren; Austeen Legitt of Scammon, Tatianna Legitt of Chanute, and Christopher Baca of Rowlett, Texas. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Sharon Kay (Woods) Legitt, his daughter, Connie Irene Legitt, and 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He was the only surviving sibling.
Cremation has taken place. His final resting place will be at the Chanute Memorial Park Cemetery at a future date. There will be a memorial service at the Chanute Church of the Nazarene, 1313 W. 14th St. Chanute, on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 pm.
Commented