Roy D. Adams, 92, of rural Chanute, passed away at 10:02 pm Sunday, Aug. 23 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Adams, on July 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, Aug. 28, with Wayne Ingle officiating at Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial will follow. Friends may call at Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home 10 am to 6 pm Thursday.
Memorials suggested to Mirza Shrine and may be left off or mailed to Pierce-Carson-Wall, 1135 Main, Erie, KS 66733.
Online condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
