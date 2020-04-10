Betty Lee Riley, 86, of Iola, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. Betty was born on December 18, 1933 in Westphalia, KS the daughter of Maurice Nelson and Hazel Fern (Good) Borror.
Betty was a graduate of Garnett high school. On July 13, 1952, Betty married Wilbur L. Riley. Betty and Wilbur were married for 42 years until his death in March of 1993.
Betty was a member of the Baptist Church. Betty had worked for 20 years at Gates Rubber until her retirement, prior to that she worked several years for Thompson Poultry. Betty loved to go dancing and listening to country music. Betty also enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino. She was always dressed for success and could cook the best meals.
Betty is survived by:
1 Daughter:
Susan K. Sullivan and husband, Rick, of Iola, KS; 1 Sister: Rene Ann Martin of Nix, MO; 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbur, sons Jack B. and Jerry Riley, daughters Kim D. Enabiofo and Teresa Riley and 2 grandchildren Stella and Melissa.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 am at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no visitation. Memorials have been suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
