Manuel “Manny” Paul Martinez, 58, of Chanute, Kan. passed away at home unexpectedly August 4, 2022.
He was born to Ishmael and Dolores (Perez) Martinez July 4, 1964.
Manuel was a 1982 Chanute High school graduate and was a self-employed contractor on various jobs.
He enjoyed spending time with and entertaining his friends and family, antiquing, and loved going to Humboldt Speedway with the Skid 2 Motor Sports Team, and most recently he enjoyed being a General Contractor for Seely Plumbing.
He is survived by daughter Taylor (Angel) Martinez; granddaughters: Mila Marie Martinez and Ariella Kamiko Martinez, sisters: Brenda (Tylee) Seely of Chanute, Vera Martinez of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and brother, JR Martinez of Chanute. Manuel had several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; Kristen (Jeff) Vesta, Trez Martinez, Devin Martinez, Megan Batley, Jordan (Roberto) Soto, Logan (Brittany) Batley, and his great-nieces and nephews; Main-man Jeffrey Vesta, Warrior Princess Reina Vesta, and his little buddy Breckston Kyser.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, brother Randy Martinez, nephews: Devin Martinez and Spencer Batley.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Family will receive friends Thursday August 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 11 am Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church Good News Center Chanute. Cremation will follow. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute.
