Ronald Keith Bigpond, 52, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Ronald was born on February 24, 1968 in Redding, CA the son of Stan Lowrance and Judy Wolfe.
Ronald, known as a good jokester, worked as a specialty cabinet maker for the past 20 years, and loved riding his motorcycle. Ronald loved being with his children, and was also a father figure to others who needed him. Ronald was also a member of the Cherokee Nation. He was the V.P. of the Stray Wolves motorcycle club, and had the biggest heart any man could ever have.
Survivors include:
5 Children: Bridget Best of Iola, KS, Brittany Swank and husband, Mark Jr., of Pittsburg, KS, Alexa Clark and husband, Jacob, of Chanute, KS, Cheyenna Bigpond of Chanute, KS, Elizabeth Bigpond of Chanute, KS; 2 Sisters: Wendolyn Lansdown and husband, Dale, of Lenapah, OK, Kimberly Bigpond of Chanute, KS; Father: Stan Lowrance of Redding, CA; 11 Grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his mother Judy Wolfe and stepfather Tramp Trammell
Cremation has been requested. The family will be having a memorial service on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 am at the Reachout Christian Center in Chanute. They will be doing an inurnment of his cremains on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 1 pm at the Sands-Chewey Cemetery in Chewey, Ok. Memorials have been suggested to the Reachout Christian Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
