Inez Leona Proper passed away on, July 24, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Inez (a twin) was born on July 31, 1934, in Aliceville, Kansas, the daughter of Joe and Hazel (Jasper) Hunt. She was baptized at Crandall United Brethren Church as a child.
Inez’s family moved to Woodson County in early 1935 and she attended her first three years of school at Rural Pleasant View School. In 1944, she moved with her parents and sisters into Yates Center on south Kalida Street and graduated from Yates Center High School in 1952.
Inez was a bookkeeper at McKinny Mill and Woodson County Co-op, a county committee woman for Woodson County FSA, and held membership in Chanute Seniority Club, Woodson County Republican Women, and AARP.
Inez’s marriage to Frank Gillespie ended in divorce and she married John B. Proper, Jr on July 9, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma.
Inez was preceded by her husband, John, on February 8th, 1994, her parents Joe and Hazel, and sister Leila Hunt VanHoozer.
Inez is survived by her twin sister Agnes Hunt Lindeman of Huntsville, Alabama, Daughter Rita of Kansas City, Missouri, Son Emery “Ray” and his wife, Shiela Ewing Proper, and their children Molly, Madelyn, and Emily Busteed Proper, and Trevor Chism, Niece Sue VanHoozer Peterson-Blythe of Berea, Kentucky, Nephews, Reggie VanHoozer and wife, Sherry, of Greater Atlanta, Georgia, Jim VanHoozer and wife, Kathy, of Kansas City, Kansas, Jerry and Debbie Lindeman of Athens, Alabama, Max Lindeman of Huntsville, Alabama, Rex Lindeman of Atlanta, Georgia, and Joe and Karna Lindeman of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Visitation will take place at 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, July 29, at Campbell Funeral Home, Yates Center, Kansas. Funeral Service will take place at 2 pm Saturday, July 30, at the United Methodist Church, Yates Center, Kansas. Burial will follow at Yates Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends For Life Inc. (of Yates Center) and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.