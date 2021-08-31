Stanley H. Luebbering, 82, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Stanley was born on May 19, 1939 in St. Thomas, MO., the son of Anthony and Eleanor (Wilde) Luebbering.
Stanley was born on the family farm, attended school and served in the Missouri National Guard. He continued his hard work ethics in the construction industry and later became a co-founder of Advanced Systems Homes. Stanley enjoyed playing golf when he could, having fun with his friends, but most importantly, caring for his family.
Stanley was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and previously served as president of the Chanute Country Club. On October 25, 1967, Stanley married Mary Elizabeth Ketterlin, they were married for 29 years until her death on February 7, 1997. Stanley stood strong in his belief of work hard, play hard and pray harder.
Stanley is survived by:
Three Sons: Douglas Luebbering and wife, Stephanie, of Olathe, KS, Darin Luebbering and wife, Kim, of Chanute, KS, Scott Luebbering of Chanute, KS; Two Brothers: Earl Luebbering of Sedalia, MO, Harry Luebbering of Batavia, IL; Six Grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Elizabeth, and sisters: Dorothy Wallenmeyer, Eunice Lappat, Ethel Wolf, Betty Gerkie, and a brother Paul Luebbering.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 2 at 7:30 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Memorials have been suggested to the Stanley H. Lubbering Vocational Educational Scholarship Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.