James “Jim” Andrew Hosack I, 58, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Neodesha Care and Rehab in Neodesha, Kansas.
Jim was born August 27, 1962, to Forrest James and Helen Joyce (Krone) Hosack in Chanute, Kansas. He was the youngest of three children. Jim graduated high school from Independence High School. After high school, he attended school at Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After obtaining his degree at Spartan, he then went on to further his education at Pittsburg State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree. Jim married Brenda Grady in 1984. Their union was blessed with three children. They later divorced.
Jim was an avid lover of cars and motorcycles. He loved to travel and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He cherished the time spent with his son Andy. Jim was also very proud of his daughter Alexis. He loved attending services at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola, Kansas.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary West; infant daughter, Amber Marie; and infant granddaughter, Addisyn Hosack.
Jim is survived by son, James Andrew Hosack II of Virgil, Kansas; daughter, Alexis Lowder and husband, Michael, of Independence, Kansas; sister, Julie Riebel and husband, Mike, of Iola, Kansas; grandchildren, Vincent, Maleigha, and Forrest; and numerous other family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola, Kansas to honor the life of Jim. Masks and social distancing will be required to respect the wishes of the family.
Memorials in honor of Jim are suggested to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
