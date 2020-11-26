David Gaskins, 65, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas with his wife, Janette, by his side. David was born March 25, 1955 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Jack and Betty Gaskins.
After graduating high school, David went on to graduate from Loyola University in New Orleans with two degrees; Quality Control and Electronics. He moved to Chanute in 2006 where he was the Quality Control Manager for Kustom Signals for several years. He also worked for S & K Industries for two years when he became ill and he and Janette returned home to Chanute.
On February 28, 2014 he married Janette Chandler. Janette survives at their home. Dave enjoyed traveling, music, spending time with friends and family.
Including his wife, Janette, David is survived by:
One Stepdaughter, Ginger Nelson (Robert) of Iola, Kansas; Five Stepgrandchildren: Garron Gean (Ema) of Iola, Kansas, Ryan Gean (McKenzie) of Chanute, Kansas, Kyle Alan Ysusi of Kansas City, Kansas, Halle Rae Klotz of Iola, Kansas, Cav Earl Nelson of Iola, Kansas; Five Great-Children; Two Sisters: Dori Smith and Deanne Gaskins; One Niece.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Stepdaughters Season Gean and Jessie Marie.
Cremation has been requested. The family is planning to have a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 5-7 at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Chanute, Kansas. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbor To Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
