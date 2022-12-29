Jerry L. Freeman, 87, a former resident of the Chanute area, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was born, the son of Levi and Laura May (Dennie) Freeman, on April 8, 1935 in rural Mildred, Kansas.
Jerry grew up in the Mildred/Moran area and graduated from Moran schools in 1953. Jerry worked a variety of jobs, always staying busy. He worked as a mechanic for Talley Chevrolet, at Moran Grocery and drove the Bunny Bread Truck. Later, he went on to work at Chanute Manufacturing until his retirement. He also volunteered his time working with 4-H youth is Neosho and Allen Counties as a square dance caller, as Rosie was an avid dancer herself. Although Jerry “retired”, he never fully stopped working. He worked part-time for several places, one of which being Hi-Lo Industries in Chanute where he could not only work, but practice his woodworking craft.
On September 2, 1956 Jerry was united in marriage to Rosie Baker. They had many years together and upon Jerry’s “retirement,” he had more time for his hobbies; fishing and camping, anything of the outdoors and especially his woodworking – an important project for him being to handmake wooden crosses for each member of his family.
Jerry is survived by:
Wife, Rosie Freeman; Nephews Craig and Chris Freeman; Sister-in-law Kathy (Leo) Ramsey; Brothers-in-law David (Mila) Baker and Carney Baker.
He was preceded in death by: His parents, Levi and Laura May, a brother Robert Freeman, sister-in-law Lavon James and brother-in-law Donald Baker.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to Comfort Care Homes of Pittsburg, and maybe mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
