It is with both sadness in the loss and celebration of his life that we share the news of Steve’s passing. Steve was born to Bob and Marge Allen in Chanute, Kansas, on December 6, 1947 and died on January 25, 2021, at Presbyterian St. Luke’s hospital in Denver, Colorado after battling with several health issues since suffering a stroke in 2019. Both of his parents, who loved Steve dearly, preceded him in death.
Steve was a unique and loving soul. He knew who he was and allowed others to be themselves. Steve knew suffering in his life and was a voice of solidarity for the poverty-stricken and the marginalized.
Steve was a knowledge seeker and had ease with matters of the spirit. He lived life on his own terms and his family is so incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, staff and social workers at St. Luke’s who helped him at the end of his life with unparalleled care and attention.
Steve was many multi-faceted things: passionate about his beliefs, a vegetarian, accepting of others, and a gentle man who loved his family, dogs, music, and, of course, a good cup of coffee.
He lived with heart.
I want to live
I want to give
I’ve been a miner for a heart of gold
— Heart of Gold by Neil Young – one of Steve’s faves.
Steve is survived by his son Robert England, his sister Marcia Sayles, his niece Laura Izon, and his nephew Bradley Eldridge. His family will be celebrating Steve’s life as soon as they can once again travel safely to be together. Until then, we share this blessing for Steve:
May you always live in the Light of Love -
Have music fill your very soul.
May the Angels of grace and peace surround you -
And color you with everlasting joy.
Memorial donations may be made to: Lazarus Gate, PO Box 31019, Aurora, CO 80041-1019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.