Virginia E. (Pete) Babcock, age 83, of Iola, Kansas, passed away February 27, 2023. Virginia was born September 24, 1939, in rural Altoona, Kansas, to Leonard Myers and Velma (Harris) Myers.
Virginia graduated in 1957 from Altoona High School. She and Otis Babcock were married May 3, 1957, in Altoona.
Virginia was a homemaker and in later years she worked in the fabric department at Walmart. Virginia is a member of Iola First Christian Church. Virginia enjoyed all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, making quilts, and sewing. Her greatest hobby was sewing.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelli Babcock; two great-granddaughters; and siblings, Lyle Myers, Jack Myers, Shirley Ann Walker, John Myers.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Otis, of the home; daughters, Terrie Berg, Sherrie L. (Joe) Riebel, Cindy (Kenneth) Jennings, Kim (Stan) Riebel, Angla (Ken) Young; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lewis Myers; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Family will greet friends and relatives at the Iola First Christian Church, 1608 Oregon Road, Iola, Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. A graveside service will be at 10 am on Thursday, March 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanutes.
Memorials are suggested to Iola First Christian Church, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
