Anita Rose (Shields) Lohmann, 64, of Chanute, passed away on July 14, 2022. She is the daughter of Franklin “Dude” and Bernice Shields of Chanute. Anita was born on January 4, 1958 and graduated from Chanute High School in 1976. She was a devoted mother to her two children and later an exceptional Nana to her six grandchildren.
Anita loved her family with all she had, including her sister and brothers, nieces, nephews, and all of the many “adopted” family she made in her life. Her outgoing personality will be missed by many.
She is survived by both of her children: Ashlee Anderson and husband Zach of Chanute, and their children, Abby, Jenna, Tyler, Brandt, and Garren. Stephanie Lohmann of Chanute and her son Dwain; her Mother: Bernice Shields of Chanute, her Brothers: Dude Shields (Debra) of Chanute and Delbert Shields (Shevawn) of Humboldt.
Anita was preceded in death by her father and her sister Alice Leach.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Dewitt Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute Public Library and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
