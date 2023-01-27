Joseph Lee Newby, of rural Thayer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute, Kansas.
Joe was born Sept. 27, 1939, to Inez Penn and Orland Randall Newby. He was raised on a family farm in rural Neodesha as the youngest of four boys. He attended schools in Neodesha graduating in the Class of 1957. He attended the University of Kansas, Independence Junior College, and graduated from Washburn University. Joe served in the Kansas National Guard, and in 1960 married the love of his life Carol Lea Johnson. Two children were born to this union. Then in 1971, they moved the family to Thayer and started his banking career at the First State Bank of Thayer. Over the years he worked in banks in Thayer, Parsons, Cherryvale, and Neodesha. All while working a cow calf operation, and eventually retiring from Community National Bank and Trust 2008 where he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of banking in his hometown of Neodesha. Over the years he belonged to the Thayer Fire Department and was a long-time member of the Thayer Masonic Lodge. Joe’s hobbies included restoring and showing his antique International Harvester tractors and his father’s Model- T Ford along with his original owned 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, his daughter Vickie Craig (Michael), Neodesha, son Douglas Newby (Valerie), Kechi, grandchildren Jerod Novotny, Zachary Novotny, Tasha Taliaferro, Mackenzie Newby; 13 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Dr. James Newby of Wichita, John Newby of Rogersville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Newby. Visitation will be held at Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha from 2 pm – 4 pm Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 30 at the Loran Fawcett Chapel at 10 am with interment at Star Cemetery, 12963 600 Road, Thayer. Memorials may be given to the Thayer Fire and Rescue, and Neodesha Public Library. They can either be given directly to either organization or be left at the funeral home.
