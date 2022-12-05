Ryan Matthew Holcomb 45, of Chanute, Kansas passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service is being planned at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute. Full obituary and service details will follow when it becomes available.
