Sherry Ann Evans, 79, of Chanute KS, formerly of Fall River, KS, passed away at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, KS, Saturday November 13, 2021.
Sherry was born in Parsons, KS, to Herb and Gladys (Larery) Hammack, October 5, 1942.
She was married to Andy Kidda and later divorced. She married Thomas Eugene Evans, November 19, 1976. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Sherry enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, and loving her family.
She is survived by her children; Duane (Penny) Evans of Bonner Springs, Diane Dixon of Chanute, Doris (Ed) Hart of Chanute, Andrea Evans (Jeff Ford) of Lindsborg, KS, grandchildren; Andy (Jolene) Evans, of Kansas City, MO, Brandy (Scott) Wilson, of Topeka, LeAnn (Kris) Dupuy of Chanute, Donald (Michelle) McIntosh, Chanute, Nautica Hart (Loren Trif) of Chanute, and Skylar Kessler. Great grandchildren; Kayla Wilson, Linzie Dupuy, Kalani Dupuy, Adalay Evans, Leela Evans, Remingtyn McIntosh, Dillynn McIntosh, Hunter McIntosh, and Waylon Hart. Her brother Thomas Hammack and children, Jason, Aaron, Leezah and Destiny of Southern California.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Gladys Hammack, her husband, Eugene Evans, and 3 great grandchildren, Jazsmin, Leon, and Konner Hart. Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at Earlton, Cemetery, Earlton, KS, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and be left with or mailed to the Funeral Home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720.
