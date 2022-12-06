William “Bill” H. Zimmer, 89, of Erie, KS, died at 7 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village at St. Paul.
He was born November 28, 1933 at Fergus Falls, MN, a son of Henry and Anna (Bremer) Zimmer. He grew up on a farm in Fergus Falls and attended school there. After completing high school in 1952 he attended Moorehead State University at Moorehead, MN. He graduated in 1956 and began his teaching career at Harvey, ND. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and was stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. He was discharged in 1959 and moved to St. John, ND and taught seventh and eighth grade until 1961. He then lived at Geraldine, MN from 1961 until 1962 where he taught Eighth Grade and was the high school librarian. He lived in Cheyenne, WY and was the junior high school librarian from 1962 until moving to Erie in 1982, where he was the librarian at the Erie and Thayer High Schools until his retirement in 1995.
He was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church at Fergus Falls and a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at Erie. He was also a life-time member of the National Education Association. He enjoyed walking his dog around Erie and traveling. He made many trips to Corpus Christi, TX.
Survivors include:
Numerous cousins; many family friends. His parents preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Caleb Stoever officiating. Burial will be in the Knowllwood Memorial Gardens at Fergus Falls, MN. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time on Friday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or to the Erie Library and may be left at or mailed to the PIERCE-CARSON-WALL FUNEAL HOME, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
