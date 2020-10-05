Kent Baird, 64, of Hutchinson, died October 3, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born July 1, 1956, in Chanute, to Owen Duane and Delora May (Rollins) Baird.
Kent was a graduate of Altoona-Midway High School, Buffalo, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Economics from Kansas State University. He was employed at the First National Bank of Hutchinson, since 1996, and was currently the Senior Vice-President of Commercial Lending. Kent was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson.
On June 1, 2000, he married Myrna Ryan Leiker in Hutchinson. They shared over 20 years of marriage.
Kent is survived by: his wife, Myrna Baird of Hutchinson; children, Kenna Baird Tuckness (Tyler) of Lawrence, Kelli Baird Pilsl (Joe) of Kansas City, MO, Holly Leiker of Hutchinson, and Sam Leiker (Halie) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Natalynn, Allie, Dani, Lucas, Owen, Jack, and Jewel; sister, Sue Murphy (John) of Derby; and nephews, Kris Marple and Ryan Murphy (Karin).
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rhonda Marple.
Cremation has taken place. Private memorial service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary, with Pastor Keith Neill officiating. Private burial will follow the memorial service. To view the memorial service online, the link will be available at the end of Kent’s obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website on the day of the service. Friends may sign the book from 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020, through Friday, October 9, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Hospice House, Cancer Council of Reno County, or Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
