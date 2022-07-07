R. Dale Campbell passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home in Yates Center. He was 92.
Known all his life as Dale, he was born on April 3, 1930, to Hugh R. and Reta (Jones) Campbell in Yates Center.
He graduated from Yates Center High School in 1948, attended Kansas State University, and then graduated from the St. Louis School for Mortuary Arts in Missouri. He returned to his hometown and married the love of his life, Mary Katherine (Kathy) Alsop, on March 20, 1952.
He worked alongside his father and brother at Campbell Furniture Store and H.R. Campbell & Sons Funeral Home. After his father’s passing in 1969, Dale owned and managed the funeral home and furniture store in Yates Center. The furniture store was closed in 1976, but he continued in the funeral business until his retirement in 1991. He was active in the Kansas Funeral Directors Association throughout his career, serving as president in 1984.
Dale cared about the community and served in many capacities over the years, including the local school board and as an elder at the former Christian Church. He was a member of Gilead Lodge #144 for over seventy years, serving in various offices, including Master and District Deputy Grand Master. Dale was a member of both Scottish and York Rite Masons and the Mirza Shrine. He was very involved in the local Shrine club, helping to host annual steak dinners for many years. He was a past patron of the Golden Rod Chapter #163.
Dale enjoyed golf throughout his life, playing his last round shortly before his passing. He achieved three holes-in-one, including one in his 80s. A highlight of his life was playing at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. He was a member of Rock Creek Country Club in Burlington.
Dale and Kathy were married for 56 years before her passing in 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Roderick Eugene; and his brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Shirley Campbell.
Dale’s legacy lives on through his children: JoAnn Osburn and husband, Lynn, Gridley, Jana Goebel and husband, Steve, Yates Center, and James Campbell and wife, Tracy, Burlington. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Mark Goebel, Butler, Missouri; Tricia Goebel, Yates Center; Cameron Osburn, Olathe; Courtney Osburn Metzen, Madison; Joel Campbell, Lawrence; and Alex Campbell, Cincinnati, Ohio; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves his nieces Bonnie Williams, Topeka, and Nancy McKenzie, Eureka, and a nephew, Jeffrey Campbell, North Carolina.
Visitation will be at 6 pm on Monday, July 11, at Campbell Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 12, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Yates Center Cemetery.
Honoring Dale’s love of golf, the family suggests memorial contributions to Rock Creek Country Club in Burlington. Contributions can be made in care of Jones-Campbell Funeral Home.
