Dina L. Rivera, 85, of Erie, passed away at 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Erie Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Baptist Church.
Complete obituary details will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
Commented