Reva Jean Audiss, 86, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Reva was born on June 26, 1935, in Fredonia, KS, the daughter of Woodrow and Rachel (Cox) Stanislaus.
Reva grew up in Fredonia and on June 29, 1951, at the age of 16 married the love of her life Bud Audiss in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They were married for 66 years until his passing on August 1, 2017. Reva enjoyed bowling with her friends, camping at Timberlake east of Chanute, and loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports.
Reva was a member of the Lady Elks and the American Legion. She will always be remembered as a woman that loved to spend time with her family and putting family first.
Reva is survived by:
Three sons: Wes Audiss and his wife, Jean, of Chanute, Rickey Audiss of Timberlake, Rodney Audiss of Chanute; Daughter: Vicki McGuffey of Wichita; Thirteen Grandchildren; Sixteen Great-Grandchildren;
One Great-Great Grandson.
Reva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud, brother Don Stanislaus, son Ronald, granddaughter Lisa Jean McGuffey, and grandson Blane Audiss.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Memorial Park cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Post 170 Baseball Team and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented