Bernard “Bernie” Lee Gough, 78, of Galesburg, passed away at 9:36 am on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home following an extended battle with Leukemia.
Bernie was born in Parsons, KS on July 1, 1944 to the union of Harold Gough and Irene (Hines) Gough. He graduated from Galesburg High School with the Class of 1962. He joined the Boilermakers Union in 1974, and later worked as a welder for Beachner’s from 1992 until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his free time going fishing.
He was united in marriage with Wanda Gough. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irene Gough.
Survivors include two sons, Dale Gough (wife Lara) of Galesburg, and Darin Gough (wife, Heidi) of Iola; two daughters, Brenda Tucker (husband, Mark) of Bella Vista, AR, and Tonya Council of Chanute; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gough has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home of Oswego for cremation. The family plans to host a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com
