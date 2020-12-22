Janet Franklin Harris Beseau passed at home with her family by her side in Topeka on Dec. 12, 2020. She was born in Chanute on Jan. 23, 1936 to Clarence and June Franklin. Janet graduated from Chanute High School with the Class of 1954.
She is survived by her brother, Robert “Bob”; a sister, Connie Whitworth; two sons, Alan and Scott; a daughter, Lu Ann, 17 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. Janet worked for WIBW-TV and Radio as the receptionist for 23 years retiring in 1998. She and her husband, Jim, traveled in their motorhome and settled in Grove, Okla. on Grand Lake. Janet loved to fish, do scrapbooking and go casino hopping. Her family will miss her.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
