Dora B. Alger, 81, of Chanute, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Neodesha Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dora was born on December 20, 1939 in Girard, KS the daughter of Darius and Grace (McNett) Harmon.
Dora was a graduate of Girard High School, Class of 1957. On August 10, 1957 she married Kenneth Alger in Tulsa, OK. Dora and Kenneth were married for 59 years, until his death of August 2016.
Dora worked as a cook for the Chanute USD 413 School District for 26 years. She loved all of the kids, and remembered their names long after graduation. Dora was dedicated to her family; she loved spending time with them and her husband. Dora was a member of the First Christian Church in Chanute, and volunteered at the St. Pat’s Thrift Shop. She enjoyed watching KU Basketball and the Jayhawks, going fishing with Kenneth, making Christmas candy, and working in her garden raising some amazing roses. Dora and Kenneth were always there to help their neighbors with yard care, painting their homes and just trying to help them out the best they could. Dora developed many friendships through her volunteer groups of women, and enjoyed meeting the retired USD #413 for lunch.
Dora is survived by:
Daughter: Debbie Shields and husband, Dude, of Chanute, KS; Sister: LaVon Eltzholtz of Lee’s Summit, MO; five grandchildren: Aimee Thompson (Nick) Thompson, Jason (Christy) Shields, Matt Shields (Jene) Shields, Kemper Morris and Josh Clements; eight great-grandchildren.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth, and daughter Paula Clements.
Cremation has been requested and the family will be hold a private inurnment on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Memorials have been suggested to the Alger Family Memorial Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
