The memorial service for Ronda Rae Whelchel, 57, of Erie, will be held at 10:30 am Friday, December 17, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Erie. Her sister Gayle Ballard survives of Erie. The full obituary may be read at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Paul man indicted on federal fraud charges
- Larry Wayne Rensing 1948-2021
- Jason S. Allen 1975-2021
- ANW Co-op Interim Director Coronado refutes USD 413 board comments
- Anthony Tyrone Turner 1974-2019
- St. Paul girls continue undefeated start to season
- Charles Thomas Reaves 1937-2021
- City hears about $6M downtown project
- Thomas Matlock
- Lee I. Schmitt 1933-2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.