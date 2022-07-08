Dale Richard Johnson, 85, a resident of Fort Scott, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home at the Presbyterian Village in Fort Scott. He was born August 26, 1936, in Hillsboro, Kansas, the son of Carl G. Johnson and Marjorie E. Pavey Johnson. The family moved to Wilson County in southeast Kansas in 1938. Dale obtained his elementary education in one-room country schools. He graduated from the Neodesha High School in 1953. Dale began his career with Kansas State government in the Fall of 1953 when he was hired by the Kansas Highway Commission as an engineering aide. He worked as an engineering aide in construction offices at Independence and Dighton.
On June 5, 1955, Dale married Betty June Berg. She remained his best friend throughout their life together. In 1961, the family moved to Topeka where he continued his career in State government until retiring in 1993. The last 25 years of his career were spent in management positions in the computer field. In 1979, Dale was President of the International Highway Engineers Exchange Program, an organization dedicated to the exchange of information regarding the use of computers in planning, design, and construction of highways. Dale and Betty retired to Fort Scott in 2002. They have always been active in the ministry of their local church. Dale had taught Sunday school for many years. He was currently a member of Community Christian Church. Dale and Betty enjoyed being actively involved in the Fort Scott community. Dale was a member of the Bourbon County Art Council, the Fort Scott Kiwanis Club, the Bourbon County Garden Club, the Pioneer Harvest Fiesta Committee and also volunteered his time at the Beacon and at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. He was also an active supporter of Fort Scott High School athletics.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty, of the home at the Presbyterian Village; a daughter, Brenda (Eric) Deeter of Kansas City, Kansas, and two sons, Bret Johnson of Spokane, Washington and Bart (Pam) Johnson, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Deeter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dana (Joe) Patton of Kansas City, Kansas, Sarah Maike of Fort Scott and Avery Johnson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob (Andrea), Christopher (Madison), Judah, Brody, Ava and Brooklyn Also surviving is a sister, Carol (Joe) Newby of Thayer.
The Rev. Dusty Drake will conduct a memorial service at 11 am today, July 9 at the Community Christian Church. Burial will take place at a later date at the Star Cemetery near Thayer. Memorials are suggested to Show-Me-Christian Youth Home or to Community Christian Church and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com
