Michael L. Drake, 67, and Marilynn Ann Drake, 63, of Buffalo, KS passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 from the results of an vehicle accident.
Michael was retired from Wilson County and served on the Buffalo City Council in previous years. He was the fire chief for the Buffalo Fire Department for 10 years. Marilynn was currently a homemaker and had previously worked as the City Clerk for the City of Buffalo.
Michael and Marilynn were married on January 12, 1976 in Yates Center, KS.
Survivors include:
Children: Michael Drake II and wife, Tabetha, Matthew Drake, Maverick Drake and wife, Tia, Misty Schroeder and husband, Clifton,
Melinda Wilson and husband, Levi; 19 Grandchildren; Michael’s Siblings: David Drake and wife, Beverly, of Rosalia, KS, Paul Drake of Eureka, KS, Eddie Drake of Eureka, KS, Mary Thompson and husband, John, of Eureka, KS, Pauline Drake of Eureka, KS, Joyce Drake.
Marilynn’s Siblings: Ronald Gilley of Plano, TX, Victor Bird, Linda Stoldt and husband, Fred, of Holiday, FL.
They were preceded in death by a sibling Cynthia Schlotterbeck, a granddaughter Monica Drake and sister-in-law Jeannie Drake.
Cremation has been requested. The family will meet friends on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from noon until 2 pm at the Buffalo Nazarene Church located at 205 N. Main St., Buffalo, KS, with graveside services to follow at the Buffalo Cemetery located off HWY 75 at 10th. Detailed obituaries can be viewed at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
