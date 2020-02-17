June Mary McNeal, 88, of Chanute, KS passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute, KS. She was born on August 9, 1931 in Chanute, KS to Joseph and Mary (Winterrowd) Adelgren. June graduated from Vilas High School in 1950. On March 1, 1953, she married Harold Edward McNeal in Chanute, KS.
June enjoyed gardening, cooking and quilting. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She was a project leader for Full of Pep 4-H club. June was involved in the Lady Elks, Big Creek Unit and Vilas Homebuilders. She was a member of Grant Avenue Baptist Church in Chanute.
June is survived by
Children: Cheryl Watts and husband, Tim, Lesa Gilbert, Raymond McNeal; Siblings: Ruby Olson, Victor Adelgren and wife, Esther,
Charles Adelgren and wife, Lin; Sister-in-Law: Ann Adelgren; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, and brothers, Dale and Carl Adelgren.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Humboldt, KS. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Humboldt, KS. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to American Heart Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 908 Central, Humboldt, KS 66748.
