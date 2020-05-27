The Rev. Gordon L. “Pete” Smith, age 83, was laid to rest May 21 at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was born on March 4, 1937 in Larned, KS to Harold and Nellie Smith. He passed away on May 15, 2020 after a short bout with Pneumonia. He was married to Sharen Smith for 47 years before losing her to cancer in 2006.
Pete served in the ministry of the Lord his Savior for almost 50 years. He was a youth minister in the early 1960s, then moved into mission work starting in 1970. He moved to Texas from Kansas and became the Director of Faith Rescue Mission in Amarillo for 2 ½ years, then on to Wichita Falls, TX from 1972 until 2006 as Director of Faith City Mission. When he retired he moved back to Stark, KS where he pastored the Quaker Church where he first found the Lord and the call to the ministry. He eventually fully retired to live the last of his years in Mt. Pleasant with his wife and newfound love Carol Smith, where he has enjoyed life still in the ministry as a Sunday school teacher.
There are many accolades to be mentioned and many he wouldn’t. For example, being a police chaplain, Commendations of Merit from the city of Wichita Falls, to even a flag presented to him by a Senator and Representative to the Governor that flew over our State Capital. In the end though his only remembrance he would care about would be that you knew him as a faithful Witness of God’s love and grace to his fellow man, to feed the hungry, clothe the poor, and present them with God’s message. He has gone to be with our Lord and we are sure his rewards are waiting for him there.
He is survived by his brother Larry Smith of Colorado; his four children with his late wife Sharen, Patty Dighero and husband, Charlie, Jerry and wife, Michelle, Gordon “Peter” Smith and wife, Micaela, Latisha Founier and husband, Scott; four stepchildren with his newfound love Carol Smith, includes Suzanne Prescott and husband, Jeff, Jack Bretches and wife Marsha, Guy Bretches and wife, Linda, Diane Hoffman and husband, Phillip. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Wichita Falls Faith Missions or the Stark Friends Church, 206 S. Washington St., Stark, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.