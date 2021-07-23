Shelia M. Knoll, 71, of Chanute, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Shelia was born on May 4, 1950 in Spencerville, OK, the daughter of William and Margaret E. (Beck) Vest.
Shelia graduated from Coffeyville High School and then attended Coffeyville Community College. While raising her family, Shelia was a Scout Leader, the President of the Coffeyville PTA and worked for the Kansas Department of Aging for 15 years. She then worked for the Kansas Department of Wildlife as the office manager before her retirement.
Shelia was noted as the largest cookie jar collector in the state of Kansas, with articles published on her collection. On August 7, 1987, Shelia married Ronald L. Knoll. Shelia and Ronald have been married for almost 34 years. Ronald survives at their home.
Shelia enjoyed reading and playing cards with family and friends. Most importantly, Shelia loved her family and was always keeping track of them.
Including her husband, Ronald, Shelia is survived by:
Children: Travis “Willie” Allen of Louisburg, KS, Marvin Ray Knoll and wife, Lori, of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Charles O. Vest (1) of South Coffeyville, OK, Candy L. Hill and husband, William, of Edna, KS, John C. Vest of Coffeyville, KS, Dowell Quinn of Sparks, NV; Two Great-Grandchildren: Raheal and William.
Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Terri Jean Allen and granddaughter Cherokee Dawn Allen and brothers Raymond Quinn. George Vest, Steven Vest
Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
