Raymond Eugene Barnett, 76, of Chanute, KS passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, September 2, 2021.
Raymond was born to Raymond and Ethel (Laver) Barnett on June 12, 1945, in Iola, Kansas.
He attended Humboldt High School and graduated in 1963. After graduating, Raymond served his country in the Army National Guard.
Raymond attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a member the Elks Lodge and The American Legion of Chanute. He enjoyed singing Karaoke.
He is survived by his 7 children: Shelly Blevins of Chanute, Julie Wright of Carthage, MO, Scott (Daleen) Anderson of Nephi, UT, Richard (Melissa) Barnett of Gardner, KS, Travis (Melinda) Barnett of Liberty, MO, Dawn (Aaron) Thomas of Gardner, KS and Ty Barnett of Lenexa, KS, and one sister, Joyce (Robert) Kilpatrick of Fletcher, NC; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Linda (Barnett) Russell, grandparents, Ross, and Stella (Sears) Laver and Robert and Mae (McWilliams) Barnett.
Cremation has been requested. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at the American Legion, Chanute, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to The American Legion post 170, Chanute, KS, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720.
