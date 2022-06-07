Janet Jo Stokes, 58, of Chanute passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at KU Med in Kansas City. Janet was born on April 3, 1964 in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Donald Dean and Vera Lorene (Tague) Stokes.
Janet grew up in Chanute and attended the local schools. On October 26, 1982, Janet married the love of her life Randy Stout Sr. in Earlton. Tthey were married for 30 years until his passing on August 26, 2013.
Janet was a devoted wife and mother that enjoyed spending time with her grandson Joseph, scrap booking, and going to the cemetery and decorated graves.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Randy Stout Jr. and his wife, Christy, of Chanute, and Jason Stout of Independence, her daughter April Stout and grandson Joseph Stout of Chanute, sister Karen Stokes of Chanute, her grandsons Jeremy a Stout and Randall Stout, her granddaughter Kaylee Stout, and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Vera, her husband, Randy, brothers William Stokes and Kenneth Stokes and a sister Loretta Stokes.
Cremation has been requested and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the Ronald McDonald House in Wichita and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.